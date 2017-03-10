SCOTTSDALE, AZ. — Colorado Rockies right-handed pitcher Chad Bettis will continue to undergo cancer treatments over the next several weeks here in Arizona.

“During my routine health checkup last week, my oncologist believed that he had seen inflamed lymph nodes and ordered an immediate biopsy,” Bettis said. “I learned this week that my testicular cancer has unexpectedly spread, and I will begin a regimen of chemotherapy in the very near future.

“Although my blood tumor markers remain at normal levels, it’s clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness. Without being proactive, we wouldn’t have caught this.

“I am committed to beating this cancer. My family and I are grateful for the support of the Major League Baseball Players Association, the Rockies organization and the fans.”

The 27-year-old Lubbock, Texas, native underwent surgery on Nov. 29, 2016 after tests revealed a diagnosis of testicular cancer.

