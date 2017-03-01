Colorado Rockies Announce Training & Season Schedule

| March 1, 2017

 

COLORADO ROCKIES AND ROOT SPORTS ANNOUNCE 2017 TELECAST SCHEDULE

Denver – The Colorado Rockies and ROOT SPORTS™ announced the network’s 2017 Colorado Rockies telecast schedule. The network will air 150 Rockies regular season games and six Spring Training games.

 ROOT SPORTS’ Spring Training coverage begins Monday, March 20 with a matchup against the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs at Salt River Fields.  Regular season coverage begins on Opening Day when the Rockies travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Monday, April 3.  Pregame coverage on Opening Day will begin at 11:00 a.m. MDT followed by first pitch at 12:10 p.m. MDT. 

ROOT SPORTS has been a great partner and we’re proud to be entering another Rockies season with them. The high quality work their production team and on-air personalities put forth is impressive, and they have proven to be great collaborators with our organization over the years. We look forward to another year of professional game coverage and in-depth special programming to entertain Rockies fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region – said Rockies Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel

The Club/Colorado Rockies, a 30-minute weekly show which debuted in 2016, will return for the 2017 season. The show will offer fans a behind-the-scenes view of the players and front office, in addition to covering milestones of the week and the stories behind them. The Club/Colorado Rockies will air Sundays after the Toyota Postgame Show throughout the season.

Rockies Double Play, which provides all the highlights from the previous game in just 30 minutes, will also return for the 2017 season and airs 30 minutes prior to each Rockies Pregame Report.

ROOT SPORTS will bring back many familiar faces to Rockies telecasts in 2017. Drew Goodman, 12-time Colorado Sportscaster of the Year, enters his 15th season as the Rockies play-by-play announcer. Jeff Huson and former Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs will once again split time in the booth beside Goodman. Jenny Cavnar and Marc Stout return to host the Rockies Pregame Report and Toyota Postgame Show, as well as share on-field reporting duties. Spilborghs, Huson and former Rockies outfielder Cory Sullivan will also provide analysis on the Rockies Pregame Report and the Toyota Postgame Show through the season.

A full 2017 ROOT SPORTS Spring Training and regular season telecast schedule is below.

 

2017 ROOT SPORTS™ Colorado Rockies Spring Training Schedule

(Schedule Subject to Change)

 

Date                                         Time(MT)                           Opponent

March 20                                   2:10 PM                              vs. Cubs

March 22                                   2:10 PM                              vs. Indians

March 24                                   2:10 PM                              vs. Giants

March 25                                   2:10 PM                              vs. Cubs

March 31                                   7:40 PM                              at Mariners

April 1                                        1:10 PM                              vs. Mariners

 

                   

2017 ROOT SPORTS™ Colorado Rockies Regular Season Schedule

(Schedule Subject to Change)

 

        Date                                        Time(MT)                                   Opponent                  

April 3

12:10 PM

at Brewers

April 4

5:40 PM

at Brewers

April 5

April 6

April 7

April 8

April 9

April 10

April 11

April 12

April 13

April 14

April 15

April 16

April 18

April 19

April 21

April 22

April 23

April 24

April 25

April 26

April 27

April 28

April 29

April 30

May 2

May 3

May 5

May 6

May 7

May 8

May 9

May 10

May 11

May 12

May 13

May 14

May 16

May 17

May 19

May 20

May 21

May 22

May 23

May 24

May 26

May 27

May 28

May 29

May 30

May 31

June 1

June 2

June 3

June 4

June 6

June 7

June 8

June 9

June 10

June 11

June 12

June 13

June 14

June 15

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 20

June 21

June 23

June 24

June 25

June 26

June 27

June 30

July 1

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 5

July 7

July 8

July 9

July 14

July 15

July 16

July 17

July 18

July 21

July 22

July 23

July 24

July 25

July 26

July 28

July 29

July 30

Aug. 1

Aug. 2

Aug. 4

Aug. 5

Aug. 6

Aug. 8

Aug. 9

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 14

Aug. 15

Aug. 16

Aug. 18

Aug. 19

Aug. 20

Aug. 22

Aug. 23

Aug. 25

Aug. 26

Aug. 27

Aug. 28

Aug. 29

Sept. 1

Sept. 2

Sept. 3

Sept. 4

Sept. 5

Sept. 6

Sept. 7

Sept. 8

Sept. 9

Sept. 10

Sept. 11

Sept. 12

Sept. 13

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Sept. 17

Sept. 19

Sept. 20

Sept. 21

Sept. 22

Sept. 23

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

Sept. 26

Sept. 27

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Oct. 1

6:10 PM

11:40 AM

2:10 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

1:10 PM

8:15 PM

8:15 PM

2:05 PM

2:05 PM

8:10 PM

8:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

1:10 PM

7:40 PM

6:10 PM

2:10 PM

8:10 PM

8:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

1:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:10 PM

6:10 PM

5:10 PM

2:10 PM

11:10 AM

5:05 PM

5:05 PM

5:05 PM

6:40 PM

7:10 PM

1:10 PM

1:10 PM

5:10 PM

8:10 PM

1:40 PM

8:10 PM

2:10 PM

2:40 PM

6:40 PM

1:10 PM

6:05 PM

12:20 PM

12:20 PM

12:20 PM

5:05 PM

5:05 PM

5:05 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

1:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

8:10 PM

8:10 PM

2:10 PM

8:15 PM

8:15 PM

7:40 PM

8:10 PM

2:10 PM

6:10 PM

6:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

7:10 PM

1:10 PM

5:10 PM

5:10 PM

11:10 AM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:15 PM

6:15 PM

6:15 PM

5:05 PM

5:05 PM

11:35 AM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

5:10 PM

10:10 AM

5:10 PM

5:10 PM

11:10 AM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:15 PM

6:15 PM

5:35 PM

5:10 PM

11:35 AM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

1:10 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

8:10 PM

8:10 PM

7:10 PM

2:10 PM

7:40 PM

7:40 PM

7:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

8:15 PM

1:45 PM

8:10 PM

8:10 PM

6:40 PM

2:40 PM

6:40 PM

6:40 PM

1:10 PM

6:10 PM

6:10 PM

1:10 PM

at Brewers

at Brewers

vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers

vs. Padres

vs. Padres

vs. Padres

at Giants

at Giants

at Giants

at Giants

at Dodgers

at Dodgers

vs. Giants

vs. Giants

vs. Giants

vs. Nationals

vs. Nationals

vs. Nationals

vs. Nationals

at Diamondbacks

at Diamondbacks

at Diamondbacks

at Padres

at Padres

vs. Diamondbacks

vs. Diamondbacks

vs. Diamondbacks

vs. Cubs

vs. Cubs

vs. Cubs

vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers

at Twins

at Twins

at Reds

at Reds

at Reds

at Phillies

at Phillies

at Phillies

vs. Cardinals

vs. Cardinals

vs. Cardinals

vs. Mariners

vs. Mariners

at Mariners

at Mariners

at Padres

at Padres

at Padres

vs. Indians

vs. Indians

at Cubs

at Cubs

at Cubs

at Cubs

at Pirates

at Pirates

at Pirates

vs. Giants

vs. Giants

vs. Giants

vs. Giants

vs. Diamondbacks

vs. Diamondbacks

at Dodgers

at Dodgers

at Dodgers

at Giants

at Giants

at Diamondbacks

at Diamondbacks

at Diamondbacks

vs. Reds

vs. Reds

vs. Reds

vs. White Sox

vs. White Sox

vs. White Sox

at Mets

at Mets

at Mets

vs. Padres

vs. Padres

vs. Pirates

vs. Pirates

vs. Pirates

at St. Louis

at St. Louis

at St. Louis

at Nationals

at Nationals

at Nationals

vs. Mets

vs. Mets

vs. Phillies

vs. Phillies

vs. Phillies

at Indians

at Indians

at Marlins

at Marlins

at Marlins

vs. Braves

vs. Braves

vs. Braves

vs. Brewers

vs. Brewers

vs. Brewers

at Royals

at Royals

at Braves

at Braves

at Braves

vs. Tigers

vs. Tigers

vs. Diamondbacks

vs. Diamondbacks

vs. Diamondbacks

vs. Giants

vs. Giants

vs. Giants

at Dodgers

at Dodgers

at Dodgers

at Dodgers

at Diamondbacks

at Diamondbacks

at Diamondbacks

vs. Padres

vs. Padres

vs. Padres

at Giants

at Giants

at Padres

at Padres

at Padres

at Padres

vs. Marlins

vs. Marlins

vs. Marlins

vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers

vs. Dodgers

 

