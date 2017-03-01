COLORADO ROCKIES AND ROOT SPORTS ANNOUNCE 2017 TELECAST SCHEDULE

Denver – The Colorado Rockies and ROOT SPORTS™ announced the network’s 2017 Colorado Rockies telecast schedule. The network will air 150 Rockies regular season games and six Spring Training games.

ROOT SPORTS’ Spring Training coverage begins Monday, March 20 with a matchup against the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs at Salt River Fields. Regular season coverage begins on Opening Day when the Rockies travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Monday, April 3. Pregame coverage on Opening Day will begin at 11:00 a.m. MDT followed by first pitch at 12:10 p.m. MDT.

ROOT SPORTS has been a great partner and we’re proud to be entering another Rockies season with them. The high quality work their production team and on-air personalities put forth is impressive, and they have proven to be great collaborators with our organization over the years. We look forward to another year of professional game coverage and in-depth special programming to entertain Rockies fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region – said Rockies Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel

The Club/Colorado Rockies, a 30-minute weekly show which debuted in 2016, will return for the 2017 season. The show will offer fans a behind-the-scenes view of the players and front office, in addition to covering milestones of the week and the stories behind them. The Club/Colorado Rockies will air Sundays after the Toyota Postgame Show throughout the season.

Rockies Double Play, which provides all the highlights from the previous game in just 30 minutes, will also return for the 2017 season and airs 30 minutes prior to each Rockies Pregame Report.

ROOT SPORTS will bring back many familiar faces to Rockies telecasts in 2017. Drew Goodman, 12-time Colorado Sportscaster of the Year, enters his 15th season as the Rockies play-by-play announcer. Jeff Huson and former Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs will once again split time in the booth beside Goodman. Jenny Cavnar and Marc Stout return to host the Rockies Pregame Report and Toyota Postgame Show, as well as share on-field reporting duties. Spilborghs, Huson and former Rockies outfielder Cory Sullivan will also provide analysis on the Rockies Pregame Report and the Toyota Postgame Show through the season.

A full 2017 ROOT SPORTS Spring Training and regular season telecast schedule is below.

2017 ROOT SPORTS™ Colorado Rockies Spring Training Schedule

(Schedule Subject to Change)

Date Time(MT) Opponent

March 20 2:10 PM vs. Cubs

March 22 2:10 PM vs. Indians

March 24 2:10 PM vs. Giants

March 25 2:10 PM vs. Cubs

March 31 7:40 PM at Mariners

April 1 1:10 PM vs. Mariners

2017 ROOT SPORTS™ Colorado Rockies Regular Season Schedule

(Schedule Subject to Change)

Date Time(MT) Opponent

April 3 12:10 PM at Brewers April 4 5:40 PM at Brewers April 5 April 6 April 7 April 8 April 9 April 10 April 11 April 12 April 13 April 14 April 15 April 16 April 18 April 19 April 21 April 22 April 23 April 24 April 25 April 26 April 27 April 28 April 29 April 30 May 2 May 3 May 5 May 6 May 7 May 8 May 9 May 10 May 11 May 12 May 13 May 14 May 16 May 17 May 19 May 20 May 21 May 22 May 23 May 24 May 26 May 27 May 28 May 29 May 30 May 31 June 1 June 2 June 3 June 4 June 6 June 7 June 8 June 9 June 10 June 11 June 12 June 13 June 14 June 15 June 16 June 17 June 18 June 20 June 21 June 23 June 24 June 25 June 26 June 27 June 30 July 1 July 2 July 3 July 4 July 5 July 7 July 8 July 9 July 14 July 15 July 16 July 17 July 18 July 21 July 22 July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 July 28 July 29 July 30 Aug. 1 Aug. 2 Aug. 4 Aug. 5 Aug. 6 Aug. 8 Aug. 9 Aug. 11 Aug. 12 Aug. 13 Aug. 14 Aug. 15 Aug. 16 Aug. 18 Aug. 19 Aug. 20 Aug. 22 Aug. 23 Aug. 25 Aug. 26 Aug. 27 Aug. 28 Aug. 29 Sept. 1 Sept. 2 Sept. 3 Sept. 4 Sept. 5 Sept. 6 Sept. 7 Sept. 8 Sept. 9 Sept. 10 Sept. 11 Sept. 12 Sept. 13 Sept. 15 Sept. 16 Sept. 17 Sept. 19 Sept. 20 Sept. 21 Sept. 22 Sept. 23 Sept. 24 Sept. 25 Sept. 26 Sept. 27 Sept. 29 Sept. 30 Oct. 1 6:10 PM 11:40 AM 2:10 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 1:10 PM 8:15 PM 8:15 PM 2:05 PM 2:05 PM 8:10 PM 8:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 1:10 PM 7:40 PM 6:10 PM 2:10 PM 8:10 PM 8:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 1:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:10 PM 6:10 PM 5:10 PM 2:10 PM 11:10 AM 5:05 PM 5:05 PM 5:05 PM 6:40 PM 7:10 PM 1:10 PM 1:10 PM 5:10 PM 8:10 PM 1:40 PM 8:10 PM 2:10 PM 2:40 PM 6:40 PM 1:10 PM 6:05 PM 12:20 PM 12:20 PM 12:20 PM 5:05 PM 5:05 PM 5:05 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 1:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 8:10 PM 8:10 PM 2:10 PM 8:15 PM 8:15 PM 7:40 PM 8:10 PM 2:10 PM 6:10 PM 6:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 7:10 PM 1:10 PM 5:10 PM 5:10 PM 11:10 AM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:15 PM 6:15 PM 6:15 PM 5:05 PM 5:05 PM 11:35 AM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 5:10 PM 10:10 AM 5:10 PM 5:10 PM 11:10 AM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:15 PM 6:15 PM 5:35 PM 5:10 PM 11:35 AM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 1:10 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 8:10 PM 8:10 PM 7:10 PM 2:10 PM 7:40 PM 7:40 PM 7:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM 8:15 PM 1:45 PM 8:10 PM 8:10 PM 6:40 PM 2:40 PM 6:40 PM 6:40 PM 1:10 PM 6:10 PM 6:10 PM 1:10 PM at Brewers at Brewers vs. Dodgers vs. Dodgers vs. Dodgers vs. Padres vs. Padres vs. Padres at Giants at Giants at Giants at Giants at Dodgers at Dodgers vs. Giants vs. Giants vs. Giants vs. Nationals vs. Nationals vs. Nationals vs. Nationals at Diamondbacks at Diamondbacks at Diamondbacks at Padres at Padres vs. Diamondbacks vs. Diamondbacks vs. Diamondbacks vs. Cubs vs. Cubs vs. Cubs vs. Dodgers vs. Dodgers vs. Dodgers vs. Dodgers at Twins at Twins at Reds at Reds at Reds at Phillies at Phillies at Phillies vs. Cardinals vs. Cardinals vs. Cardinals vs. Mariners vs. Mariners at Mariners at Mariners at Padres at Padres at Padres vs. Indians vs. Indians at Cubs at Cubs at Cubs at Cubs at Pirates at Pirates at Pirates vs. Giants vs. Giants vs. Giants vs. Giants vs. Diamondbacks vs. Diamondbacks at Dodgers at Dodgers at Dodgers at Giants at Giants at Diamondbacks at Diamondbacks at Diamondbacks vs. Reds vs. Reds vs. Reds vs. White Sox vs. White Sox vs. White Sox at Mets at Mets at Mets vs. Padres vs. Padres vs. Pirates vs. Pirates vs. Pirates at St. Louis at St. Louis at St. Louis at Nationals at Nationals at Nationals vs. Mets vs. Mets vs. Phillies vs. Phillies vs. Phillies at Indians at Indians at Marlins at Marlins at Marlins vs. Braves vs. Braves vs. Braves vs. Brewers vs. Brewers vs. Brewers at Royals at Royals at Braves at Braves at Braves vs. Tigers vs. Tigers vs. Diamondbacks vs. Diamondbacks vs. Diamondbacks vs. Giants vs. Giants vs. Giants at Dodgers at Dodgers at Dodgers at Dodgers at Diamondbacks at Diamondbacks at Diamondbacks vs. Padres vs. Padres vs. Padres at Giants at Giants at Padres at Padres at Padres at Padres vs. Marlins vs. Marlins vs. Marlins vs. Dodgers vs. Dodgers vs. Dodgers

