Colorado Rockies Announce Training & Season Schedule
COLORADO ROCKIES AND ROOT SPORTS ANNOUNCE 2017 TELECAST SCHEDULE
Denver – The Colorado Rockies and ROOT SPORTS™ announced the network’s 2017 Colorado Rockies telecast schedule. The network will air 150 Rockies regular season games and six Spring Training games.
ROOT SPORTS’ Spring Training coverage begins Monday, March 20 with a matchup against the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs at Salt River Fields. Regular season coverage begins on Opening Day when the Rockies travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Monday, April 3. Pregame coverage on Opening Day will begin at 11:00 a.m. MDT followed by first pitch at 12:10 p.m. MDT.
ROOT SPORTS has been a great partner and we’re proud to be entering another Rockies season with them. The high quality work their production team and on-air personalities put forth is impressive, and they have proven to be great collaborators with our organization over the years. We look forward to another year of professional game coverage and in-depth special programming to entertain Rockies fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region – said Rockies Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel
The Club/Colorado Rockies, a 30-minute weekly show which debuted in 2016, will return for the 2017 season. The show will offer fans a behind-the-scenes view of the players and front office, in addition to covering milestones of the week and the stories behind them. The Club/Colorado Rockies will air Sundays after the Toyota Postgame Show throughout the season.
Rockies Double Play, which provides all the highlights from the previous game in just 30 minutes, will also return for the 2017 season and airs 30 minutes prior to each Rockies Pregame Report.
ROOT SPORTS will bring back many familiar faces to Rockies telecasts in 2017. Drew Goodman, 12-time Colorado Sportscaster of the Year, enters his 15th season as the Rockies play-by-play announcer. Jeff Huson and former Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs will once again split time in the booth beside Goodman. Jenny Cavnar and Marc Stout return to host the Rockies Pregame Report and Toyota Postgame Show, as well as share on-field reporting duties. Spilborghs, Huson and former Rockies outfielder Cory Sullivan will also provide analysis on the Rockies Pregame Report and the Toyota Postgame Show through the season.
A full 2017 ROOT SPORTS Spring Training and regular season telecast schedule is below.
2017 ROOT SPORTS™ Colorado Rockies Spring Training Schedule
(Schedule Subject to Change)
Date Time(MT) Opponent
March 20 2:10 PM vs. Cubs
March 22 2:10 PM vs. Indians
March 24 2:10 PM vs. Giants
March 25 2:10 PM vs. Cubs
March 31 7:40 PM at Mariners
April 1 1:10 PM vs. Mariners
2017 ROOT SPORTS™ Colorado Rockies Regular Season Schedule
(Schedule Subject to Change)
Date Time(MT) Opponent
|
April 3
|
12:10 PM
|
at Brewers
|
April 4
|
5:40 PM
|
at Brewers
|
April 5
April 6
April 7
April 8
April 9
April 10
April 11
April 12
April 13
April 14
April 15
April 16
April 18
April 19
April 21
April 22
April 23
April 24
April 25
April 26
April 27
April 28
April 29
April 30
May 2
May 3
May 5
May 6
May 7
May 8
May 9
May 10
May 11
May 12
May 13
May 14
May 16
May 17
May 19
May 20
May 21
May 22
May 23
May 24
May 26
May 27
May 28
May 29
May 30
May 31
June 1
June 2
June 3
June 4
June 6
June 7
June 8
June 9
June 10
June 11
June 12
June 13
June 14
June 15
June 16
June 17
June 18
June 20
June 21
June 23
June 24
June 25
June 26
June 27
June 30
July 1
July 2
July 3
July 4
July 5
July 7
July 8
July 9
July 14
July 15
July 16
July 17
July 18
July 21
July 22
July 23
July 24
July 25
July 26
July 28
July 29
July 30
Aug. 1
Aug. 2
Aug. 4
Aug. 5
Aug. 6
Aug. 8
Aug. 9
Aug. 11
Aug. 12
Aug. 13
Aug. 14
Aug. 15
Aug. 16
Aug. 18
Aug. 19
Aug. 20
Aug. 22
Aug. 23
Aug. 25
Aug. 26
Aug. 27
Aug. 28
Aug. 29
Sept. 1
Sept. 2
Sept. 3
Sept. 4
Sept. 5
Sept. 6
Sept. 7
Sept. 8
Sept. 9
Sept. 10
Sept. 11
Sept. 12
Sept. 13
Sept. 15
Sept. 16
Sept. 17
Sept. 19
Sept. 20
Sept. 21
Sept. 22
Sept. 23
Sept. 24
Sept. 25
Sept. 26
Sept. 27
Sept. 29
Sept. 30
Oct. 1
|
6:10 PM
11:40 AM
2:10 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
1:10 PM
8:15 PM
8:15 PM
2:05 PM
2:05 PM
8:10 PM
8:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
1:10 PM
7:40 PM
6:10 PM
2:10 PM
8:10 PM
8:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
1:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:10 PM
6:10 PM
5:10 PM
2:10 PM
11:10 AM
5:05 PM
5:05 PM
5:05 PM
6:40 PM
7:10 PM
1:10 PM
1:10 PM
5:10 PM
8:10 PM
1:40 PM
8:10 PM
2:10 PM
2:40 PM
6:40 PM
1:10 PM
6:05 PM
12:20 PM
12:20 PM
12:20 PM
5:05 PM
5:05 PM
5:05 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
1:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
8:10 PM
8:10 PM
2:10 PM
8:15 PM
8:15 PM
7:40 PM
8:10 PM
2:10 PM
6:10 PM
6:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
7:10 PM
1:10 PM
5:10 PM
5:10 PM
11:10 AM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:15 PM
6:15 PM
6:15 PM
5:05 PM
5:05 PM
11:35 AM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
5:10 PM
10:10 AM
5:10 PM
5:10 PM
11:10 AM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:15 PM
6:15 PM
5:35 PM
5:10 PM
11:35 AM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
1:10 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
8:10 PM
8:10 PM
7:10 PM
2:10 PM
7:40 PM
7:40 PM
7:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
8:15 PM
1:45 PM
8:10 PM
8:10 PM
6:40 PM
2:40 PM
6:40 PM
6:40 PM
1:10 PM
6:10 PM
6:10 PM
1:10 PM
|
at Brewers
at Brewers
vs. Dodgers
vs. Dodgers
vs. Dodgers
vs. Padres
vs. Padres
vs. Padres
at Giants
at Giants
at Giants
at Giants
at Dodgers
at Dodgers
vs. Giants
vs. Giants
vs. Giants
vs. Nationals
vs. Nationals
vs. Nationals
vs. Nationals
at Diamondbacks
at Diamondbacks
at Diamondbacks
at Padres
at Padres
vs. Diamondbacks
vs. Diamondbacks
vs. Diamondbacks
vs. Cubs
vs. Cubs
vs. Cubs
vs. Dodgers
vs. Dodgers
vs. Dodgers
vs. Dodgers
at Twins
at Twins
at Reds
at Reds
at Reds
at Phillies
at Phillies
at Phillies
vs. Cardinals
vs. Cardinals
vs. Cardinals
vs. Mariners
vs. Mariners
at Mariners
at Mariners
at Padres
at Padres
at Padres
vs. Indians
vs. Indians
at Cubs
at Cubs
at Cubs
at Cubs
at Pirates
at Pirates
at Pirates
vs. Giants
vs. Giants
vs. Giants
vs. Giants
vs. Diamondbacks
vs. Diamondbacks
at Dodgers
at Dodgers
at Dodgers
at Giants
at Giants
at Diamondbacks
at Diamondbacks
at Diamondbacks
vs. Reds
vs. Reds
vs. Reds
vs. White Sox
vs. White Sox
vs. White Sox
at Mets
at Mets
at Mets
vs. Padres
vs. Padres
vs. Pirates
vs. Pirates
vs. Pirates
at St. Louis
at St. Louis
at St. Louis
at Nationals
at Nationals
at Nationals
vs. Mets
vs. Mets
vs. Phillies
vs. Phillies
vs. Phillies
at Indians
at Indians
at Marlins
at Marlins
at Marlins
vs. Braves
vs. Braves
vs. Braves
vs. Brewers
vs. Brewers
vs. Brewers
at Royals
at Royals
at Braves
at Braves
at Braves
vs. Tigers
vs. Tigers
vs. Diamondbacks
vs. Diamondbacks
vs. Diamondbacks
vs. Giants
vs. Giants
vs. Giants
at Dodgers
at Dodgers
at Dodgers
at Dodgers
at Diamondbacks
at Diamondbacks
at Diamondbacks
vs. Padres
vs. Padres
vs. Padres
at Giants
at Giants
at Padres
at Padres
at Padres
at Padres
vs. Marlins
vs. Marlins
vs. Marlins
vs. Dodgers
vs. Dodgers
vs. Dodgers
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, March 1
WHAT’S GOOD TODAY? Ash Wednesday Worship Service Byers Community Church @ 7 p.m. Join the journey as LentRead More
Recent Developments from our Colorado Leaders…
Gardner Joins Senate Colleagues and Encourages the President to Strengthen Mission at GTMO, Safeguard AmericansRead More