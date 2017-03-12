WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today released the below statement after reports that North Korea fired multiple projectiles into the Sea of Japan:

North Korea’s reported launch of multiple missiles comes approximately one month after the regime claimed it successfully tested a new type of ballistic missile. Pyongyang’s growing aggression must be met with a tough policy response from the United States, including new sanctions, show-of-force exercises in the region and the expedited deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. It is also important that we strengthen our alliances in the region and reassure our allies South Korea and Japan that the United States unequivocally stands with them against the North Korean threat. I look forward to seeing immediate and determined actions from the Trump Administration and will be asking for a full briefing outlining the actions it will take to stop the madman in Pyongyang – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)