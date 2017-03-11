Colorado PERA Names New Chief Investment Officer

DENVER—The Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA) announced the appointment of Amy C. McGarrity to Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

After conducting a nationwide search to fill the CIO position prior to the retirement of Jennifer Paquette in February, Executive Director Gregory W. Smith today named former PERA Deputy Chief Investment Officer Amy McGarrity as CIO. McGarrity left PERA in 2016 to work for a private investment firm and she returns to oversee PERA’s $44 billion investment program.

“I’m delighted to return to Colorado PERA and to lead a dynamic team of investment professionals whom I consider my colleagues,” McGarrity said. “PERA has an excellent investment track record and I am honored to be entrusted to manage the retirement assets on behalf of Colorado’s public employees.”

McGarrity has held investment positions in both the private and public sectors. Most recently, McGarrity was a Global Equities Product Specialist with William Blair & Company, LLC, in Chicago. She came to PERA after the merger of the Denver Public Schools Retirement System in 2010. McGarrity is a CFA Charterholder and has her MBA from Rider University, and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wyoming. McGarrity currently serves as a member of the Investor Advisory Group, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Gregory W. Smith, to whom McGarrity will report, noted, “PERA is extremely fortunate to lure Amy back to PERA. The PERA team and Board of Trustees look forward to her leadership of the PERA investment program.”

Colorado PERA provides retirement and other benefits to more than 568,000 current and former teachers, State Troopers, corrections officers, snow plow drivers, and other public employees who provide valuable service to all of Colorado. PERA is a vital and stable contributor to Colorado’s economy, distributing $3.7 billion in 2015 to retirees who live in Colorado. PERA is one of Colorado’s best investments.

