DENVER — The Harvest Information Program (HIP), Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s harvest information-gathering system for hunters and anglers, will remain consistent for the 2017-18 seasons. Hunters will register either online or via live operator. Online sign ups will continue through the current Colorado HIP website due to unforeseen delays with the implementation of CPW’s new licensing system. Please write your 2017-2018 HIP number in the space provided on your 2017 license. Phone registrations with a live operator, 24 hours a day, can be made via 1-866-COLOHIP (265-6447). If hunting small game (including migratory birds and furbearers) in Colorado during the 2017 season, you must get a HIP number before hunting.

If not hunting small game (including migratory birds) in Colorado during the 2017-18 season, you do not need to participate in HIP.

Spring turkey hunters do not need to get a HIP number. HIP, the Harvest Information Program, is a joint USFWS/CPW program designed to improve small game and migratory bird harvest estimates. In 1998, state wildlife agencies asked the USFWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) to develop a nationwide sign-up program for all migratory bird hunters. State biologists were concerned that federal harvest estimates were not providing adequate harvest information using the traditional survey methodology. Colorado requires all small game hunters to sign up with HIP, to help CPW better estimate harvest for species that are difficult to address through a general small game survey. The 2017-18 HIP registration process is opens at 12:00 A.M. April 1. Sign up for your HIP number online or use the live operator service at 1-866-265-6447. For more information, see the HIP Frequently Asked Questions.