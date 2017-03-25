ChloroFields recalls Asian Mix Microgreens because of Salmonella

| March 24, 2017

 Company name: ChloroFields of Lawrence, Kansas

 

Product name: ChloroFields Asian Mix Microgreens; 1.5-ounce clamshell packaging; “sell by” date March 26, 2017; white sticker on bottom of container; UPC 853763007096

 

Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Salmonella

 

Distribution: retail grocery stores in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri

 

Link to more information

Food Recalls No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ChloroFields recalls Asian Mix Microgreens because of Salmonella

 Company name: ChloroFields of Lawrence, Kansas   Product name: ChloroFields Asian Mix Microgreens; 1.5-ounce clamshellRead More

FOOD RECALL: Gerber

Gerber recalls Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-ups Company name:  Gerber Products Company  Product name:  Cheese RavioliRead More

  • SoyNut Butter Co – Possible Ecoli

  • Male Enhancement RECALL

  • USDA: Sliced Deli Meats possibly exposed to Listeria

  • Williams-Sonoma Recalls Quick Bread – Salmonella

  • Shearer’s Foods.. possible salmonella contamination

  • TreeHouse Foods Recall: Macaroni & Cheese … possible health risk

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: