ChloroFields recalls Asian Mix Microgreens because of Salmonella
Company name: ChloroFields of Lawrence, Kansas
Product name: ChloroFields Asian Mix Microgreens; 1.5-ounce clamshell packaging; “sell by” date March 26, 2017; white sticker on bottom of container; UPC 853763007096
Reason for recall: Possible contamination with Salmonella
Distribution: retail grocery stores in Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri
