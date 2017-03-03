Can You ID This Burglar?

Victims Have Lost $3000+

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a locker room burglary that occurred on Monday, Feb. 20, between 2:45 and 4 p.m. at Lifetime Fitness, 5000 E. Dry Creek Road.

The man is suspected of taking personal belongings from two different lockers at the facility. The stolen credit cards were used immediately at various locations, including:

Target, 6767 S Clinton St, Englewood

Target, 1950 E. County Line Road, Highlands Ranch

Walmart, 6675 Business Center Drive, Highlands Ranch

King Soopers, 8673 S. Quebec St, Highlands Ranch

The victims in this case lost more than $3,000 in cash and property. Please see photo gallery provided below.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.

