Byers Bulldogs to play regional game at Mullen HS Friday
The Byers Bulldogs will take on John Mall at approximately 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, at Mullen High School in the first round of 2A East Region Pod B hoops action. With a win, the No. 9-seeded green-and-white would see a rematch against No. 2 Holyoke at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Mullen High School The winner of the three-team bracket will advance to the 2A State Tournament in Loveland March 9-11.
Mullen High School is located at 3601 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, Colo. 80236.
For additional postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com.
Related News
Colorado Lands At Bay
Keeping Public Lands in Public Hands Democrats on Committee Defeat Bill to Erode Federal ManagementRead More
Can You ID This Burglar?
Can You ID This Burglar? Victims Have Lost $3000+ The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office isRead More
Go, Bullfrawgs!