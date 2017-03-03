The Byers Bulldogs will take on John Mall at approximately 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, at Mullen High School in the first round of 2A East Region Pod B hoops action. With a win, the No. 9-seeded green-and-white would see a rematch against No. 2 Holyoke at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Mullen High School The winner of the three-team bracket will advance to the 2A State Tournament in Loveland March 9-11.

Mullen High School is located at 3601 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, Colo. 80236.

For additional postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com.