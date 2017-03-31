Majority Leader KC Becker’s bipartisan bill to improve retirement security for employees of the state Judicial Division passed the House Finance Committee this morning.

Contributions to PERA from the Judicial Division have not increased since 2010, unlike all other PERA divisions. HB17-1265, sponsored by Reps. Becker, D-Boulder, and Dan Nordberg, R-Colorado Springs, would increase PERA contributions for Judicial Division employers and employees to the same levels as the State Division was raised to starting seven years ago.

“The actions we’re taking today to address the security of our state employees in the judicial sector are part of our commitment to continue to do what it takes to protect the retirement savings of thousands of Coloradans,” Majority Leader Becker said.

This bipartisan bill, supported by the PERA board and Judicial Division employers and employees, is one way the state is moving forward to address PERA’s unfunded liabilities. The bill will not exempt the Judicial Division from participating in the conversations currently taking place to address PERA’s overall funded status.

The Finance Committee voted 12-1 to send the bill to the Appropriations Committee.