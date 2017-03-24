WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), David Perdue (R-GA), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Jon Tester (D-MT) today introduced bipartisan legislation to recognize the economic accomplishments of the U.S.-Israel economic partnership and support new agreements for collaboration across a variety of sectors within the technology sphere.

Since the signing of the U.S.-Israel Free Trade Agreement, Israel has become one of our country’s most dynamic economic collaborators in the Middle East and North Africa. Today, individual states are partnering with Israel to collaborate on life-changing medical breakthroughs and clean energy technology. This legislation supports and improves on these partnerships.

“The U.S.-Israel alliance not only plays an important role to ensure peace and stability across the globe, but also serves both countries’ economic interests,” said Senator Gardner. “As the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel highlights the benefits of a free society. Strong economic ties between our two nations has led to a partnership that both countries can be proud of, and as we look toward the future, we must continue to find ways we can work together to develop new technologies that will change the world.”

“Israel is a hub for innovation, and our strong alliance has paved the way for great economic opportunities,” said Senator Perdue. “We will continue working with Prime Minister Netanyahu to explore new areas for collaboration across the economic spectrum.”

“I am proud to cosponsor a resolution that commemorates the strong economic ties between the United States and Israel and highlights opportunities for increased partnerships in fields such as agriculture, cybersecurity, and medicine,” said Senator Coons. “I continue to be impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit of the Israeli people and will work with my colleagues to counter the economic isolation of Israel.”

“Israel is one of our strongest allies in the world and our economic partnership only strengthens this alliance,” said Senator Tester. “I look forward to expanding our diplomatic and economic relationship with Israel for decades to come.”

The senators were joined by U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in introducing S. Res. 90 which seeks to: (1) affirm the robustness of the economic relationship; (2) recognize that science and technology innovation present new frontiers for economic cooperation; (3) encourage the Administration to expand and regularize existing forums of economic dialogue with Israel; and (4) support the exploration of new agreements, including in the fields of energy, water, agriculture, medicine, neurotechnology and cybersecurity.

U.S. Congressmen Ted Lieu (D-CA-33) and Ted Poe (R-TX-02) today introduced companion legislation to S. Res. 90 in the U.S. House of Representatives.