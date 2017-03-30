Bennett, Strasburg track teams go to Fort Collins Thursday

| March 29, 2017

The Altitude Invitational Track Meet in Fort Collins has been moved up from its original April 1 date to tomorrow, Thursday, March 30.

Both Bennett and Strasburg teams are slated to participate. Strasburg’s original plans to attend the annual Tiger Invitational in Sterling on Saturday were scrapped earlier this month after strong winds ripped up Sterling’s track surface.

