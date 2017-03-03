Benefit Account Opened for Victims

Bennett— High Plains Bank has established an account to collect donations for the families of the recent car crash, which claimed the lives of two Bennett High School students and injured three others.

To donate, visit the Bank and ask a teller to deposit a contribution into the account.

The account will be open through May when the money will be disbursed to the victims’ families.

