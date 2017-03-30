by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Bennett Tigers baseball team has had tonight’s home game against Arrupe Jesuit postponed until a later date. When that Frontier League matchup will be made up is uncertain. Stay tuned to The I-70 Scout, Eastern Colorado News and www.i-70scout.com for further updates.

The Lady Tigers home soccer match against Lake County is still set for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff today at Paul Read Field.