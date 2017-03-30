Bennett baseball postponed tonight, soccer game still planned

| March 29, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Bennett Tigers baseball team has had tonight’s home game against Arrupe Jesuit postponed until a later date. When that Frontier League matchup will be made up is uncertain. Stay tuned to The I-70 Scout, Eastern Colorado News and www.i-70scout.com for further updates.

The Lady Tigers home soccer match against Lake County is still set for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff today at Paul Read Field.

 

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Bennett, Strasburg track teams go to Fort Collins Thursday

The Altitude Invitational Track Meet in Fort Collins has been moved up from its originalRead More

Bennett baseball postponed tonight, soccer game still planned

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor The Bennett Tigers baseball team has had tonight’s home gameRead More

  • Woman Fights Off Assailant; Suspect Still At-Large

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, March 28

  • Pulling Back the Veil on Hospital Costs

  • Once again Democrats trample Second Amendment

  • Gardner to Chair Energy Subcommittee Hearing

  • Denver Metro — Action Day for Visibility

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, March 27

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, March 26

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: