Cleo Parker Robinson Dance CO & Anythink Library Partner Up

This week, Anythink hosts Cleo Parker Robinson Dance for participatory workshops at Anythink Brighton, as well as a performance at the Armory Performing Arts Center. On Thursday, March 23, at 1 p.m., the acclaimed dance group presents “It Takes Two,” a performance that focuses on the connection between classical and contemporary artists using dance, duets and discussion. The performance is free and open to the public, and appropriate for ages 11 and up. On Friday, March 24, at 2 p.m., Cleo Parker Robinson Dance will also host an interactive workshop at Anythink Brighton designed especially for students in grades 6-8. This workshop will highlight movement techniques to help develop stage presence and emotional expression. Space is limited for the workshop; registration is required. Please visit anythinklibraries.org to register.

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 2017 @ 1 – 2 p.m. (public performance); and

Friday, March 24, 2017 @ 2 – 3 p.m. (youth workshop)

WHERE: Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton, CO 80601; and

Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton, CO 80601