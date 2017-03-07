Issued for portions of northeastern Colorado

Issued at 12:00 PM MST, Monday, March 6, 2017

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: portions of northeastern Colorado. The affected area includes Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma and eastern parts of Weld, Adams and Arapahoe counties. Cities include, but are not limited to Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray and Deer Trail.

Advisory in Effect: 12:00 PM MST, Monday, March 6, 2017 to 6:00 PM MST, Monday, March 6, 2017.

Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.

Outlook: Extremely strong winds with a passing storm system will produce areas of blowing dust on Monday. Areas of blowing dust are already impacting many parts of the advisory area. Blowing dust will remain possible throughout the advisory area before the wind tapers off during the late afternoon and evening hours on Monday.

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd

http://twitter.com/#!/cdpheapcd