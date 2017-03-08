CHANGING OF THE SIGN CEREMONY

WHEN: March 9, 2017

WHERE: 20th and Blake

At the corner of 20th and Blake, the City of Denver will rename Blake Street “Tooley” Street, for a short time, in honor of the late Dale Tooley — longtime Denver District Attorney, one-time mayoral candidate and full-time Irishman. This usually takes place between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

WHEN: March 11, 2017

WHERE: Downtown Denver

Denver is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 11, 2017, though the actual holiday falls on the following Friday, March 17th. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., but folks come as early as 6 a.m. to stake out a spot. To catch all the action, the best spectating spot is south of 20th Avenue on Blake Street (renamed Tooley Street for the parade). This area tends to be crowded, so the best place for families to watch the parade is near the end, on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a festive and fun event for all ages that celebrates Irish culture and heralds the start of spring. It’s one of the largest St. Patty’s day parades west of the Mississippi, and the largest annual parade in Denver, with more than 200,000 people lining the route to enjoy horses and stagecoaches, marching bands, dancers, floats and Irish-themed fun with a Western flair.

RUNNIN’ OF THE GREEN

WHEN: March 12, 2017

WHERE: 17th and Wazee

Running of the Green is a family-oriented foot race/walk that is centered around the Irish celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day and springtime. The race benefits Volunteers of America. There is a 7K run/walk race, a 7K challenged athlete race and a 2.2-mile un-timed run/walk. The event starts at 17th and Wazee in Denver’s historic LoDo (Lower Downtown) in front of Union Station, with registration open at 7am and the race starting at 10:15am.

KEGGS AND EGGS

WHEN: March 17, 2017

WHERE: Blake Street Tavern

This annual live music event, hosted by local radio station Channel 93.3, is favorite of die-hard music fans each year. It kicks off early in the morning — at 7 a.m. — with green beer, whiskey and rock performances on tap right from the get-go. The lineup for 2017 includes American Authors, Bishop Briggs and Bryce Fox. The event is free and open to ages 21 and over.

IRISH PUBS

FADÓ IRISH PUB DENVER Fadó (pronounced f’doe) is the Irish expression meaning “long ago”. The term, commonly used as the preface of old Irish stories, has become the name of one of Denver’s most popular pubs, located just a stone’s throw from Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies in Lower Downtown (LoDo). At Fadó, you’ll find hospitable surroundings, good food and good drink, and friendly conversation — in other words, what the Irish call “craic.” In 2017, Fadó’s will host a St. Patty’s celebration on March 11 and 17, with food trucks, live music and Irish dancers.

TILTED KILT PUB & EATERY Tilted Kilt is a sports pub that brings classic Celtic decor, big screen TVs, 24 beers on tap and attractive servers all under one roof. The 16th Street Mall location offers patio dining and a large, two-level bar. While paying homage to traditional pub fare, the Kilt also offers burgers, wings and other contemporary food and drinks. For St. Patrick’s Day, ask about special tastings, whiskey specials and check their calendar for more info.

SCRUFFY MURPHY’S IRISH PUB Scruffy Murphy’s is easily one of the most authentic slices of the Emerald Isle you’ll find in Denver. Just minutes away from Coors Field, Scruffy’s is the perfect place to grab a pint or enjoy some traditional Irish pub fare — shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash and more.

MY BROTHER’S BAR My Brother’s Bar is a Mile High City institution known for its Beat Generation clientele — this was the watering hole of choice for renowned Beats Jack Kerouac and Neal Cassady in the 1950s. Today, not much has changed at My Brother’s Bar — you can still get a pint and a burger for under $10 and enjoy one of the city’s coolest spots.

THE IRISH ROVER Amidst the dive-y rock clubs and indie boutiques of South Broadway, you’ll encounter the Irish Rover, a relaxed and friendly pub. Enjoy a pint or two, chat with the locals, sit by the fireplace or on your high stool at the bar. International sports fans love the Rover for its six large televisions, broadcasting rousing football games (European-style, of course).

PINTS PUB While there are plenty of Irish pubs in Denver, the city also has a fantastic British-style joint in Pints Pub, located just down the street from the Denver Art Museum. At Pints, you’ll find the charm and personality of the “local,” a place that serves as a crossroads for society, where good beer, good food and good conversation are on the bill.

