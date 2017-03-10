DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility will be awarded the Western Division American Fisheries Society’s 2017 Conservation Achievement Award. This award recognizes a significant contribution by an agency to the conservation of fishery resources.

CPW’s Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility, located near Alamosa, is dedicated to protecting and restoring threatened and endangered aquatic species native to Colorado, such as the boreal toad. Since its inception in 2000, the facility has protected 16 different fish species and stocked more than 2.1 million fish in rivers, streams and lakes throughout Colorado. It is the only hatchery of its kind in North America.

“Colorado has world class fisheries and CPW staff are leading the field in endangered species restoration,” said Matt Nicholl, CPW’s chief of hatcheries. “This award recognizes that states throughout the West are paying attention to our work and value what we’re doing.”

In announcing the award, the Western Division American Fisheries Society congratulated CPW’s Theodore J. Smith, James A. Garcia, Thomas S. Mix, David C. Westerman, Neil N. Heredia and the seasonal staff, volunteers and interns for their roles in earning this award.

The award will be presented at an awards luncheon on May 24. The luncheon is part of the Western Division American Fisheries Society’s annual meeting that will be held from May 22-25 at the University of Montana. For more information please visit the meeting website at: http://wdmtg.fisheries.org/

For more information about CPW’s Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility, visit the CPW website at http://cpw.state.co.us.

