2017 COLORADO ROCKIES — Spring Training Game Recap
RANGERS HANG ON TO BEAT ROCKIES 6-5
SURPRISE, AZ — The Rangers (14-16-2) scored two insurance runs in the eighth inning and held off a late
Rockies rally in the top of the ninth to beat Colorado 6-5 at Surprise Stadium.
The Rangers took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on an Elvis Andrus RBI single. They tacked on
two more in the bottom of the eighth on a Luke Tendler RBI triple and Greg Holland’s wild pitch on a
strikeout.
The Rockies (15-14) scored two runs in the ninth inning on a Jordan Patterson RBI double and a Vince
Fernandez RBI single.
Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland took the loss, his second of the Spring, after allowing four runs on
seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. He also notched two RBI on in the second inning,
notching his second bases-loaded single this Spring.
Mike Napoli hit his third Cactus League home run in the bottom half of the fourth inning and Robinson
Chirinos went 3-for-4 to lead the Rangers.
Alexi Amarista hit his first home run of the Spring, part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate.
Rockies RHP Jairo Díaz (1.0 IP, 1 SO), RHP Scott Oberg (0.2 IP) and LHP Mike Dunn (1.1 IP, 1 SO) each
pitched in Minor League games at Salt River Fields vs. the San Francisco Giants.
Colorado returns to Salt River Fields Tuesday for a 12:10 p.m. local time game against the Rangers. The
Rockies play four more games in Arizona prior to breaking camp on Saturday, April 1.
