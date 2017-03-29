2017 COLORADO ROCKIES — Spring Training Game Recap

| March 28, 2017

RANGERS HANG ON TO BEAT ROCKIES 6-5

SURPRISE, AZ — The Rangers (14-16-2) scored two insurance runs in the eighth inning and held off a late

Rockies rally in the top of the ninth to beat Colorado 6-5 at Surprise Stadium.

The Rangers took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on an Elvis Andrus RBI single. They tacked on

two more in the bottom of the eighth on a Luke Tendler RBI triple and Greg Holland’s wild pitch on a

strikeout.

The Rockies (15-14) scored two runs in the ninth inning on a Jordan Patterson RBI double and a Vince

Fernandez RBI single.

Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland took the loss, his second of the Spring, after allowing four runs on

seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. He also notched two RBI on in the second inning,

notching his second bases-loaded single this Spring.

Mike Napoli hit his third Cactus League home run in the bottom half of the fourth inning and Robinson

Chirinos went 3-for-4 to lead the Rangers.

Alexi Amarista hit his first home run of the Spring, part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

Rockies RHP Jairo Díaz (1.0 IP, 1 SO), RHP Scott Oberg (0.2 IP) and LHP Mike Dunn (1.1 IP, 1 SO) each

pitched in Minor League games at Salt River Fields vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Colorado returns to Salt River Fields Tuesday for a 12:10 p.m. local time game against the Rangers. The

Rockies play four more games in Arizona prior to breaking camp on Saturday, April 1.

Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

2017 COLORADO ROCKIES — Spring Training Game Recap

RANGERS HANG ON TO BEAT ROCKIES 6-5 SURPRISE, AZ — The Rangers (14-16-2) scored two insuranceRead More

COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ —  The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of infielderRead More

  • COLORADO ROCKIES TRANSACTIONS

  • Feeling lucky? The odds behind picking a perfect NCAA bracket

  • COLORADO ROCKIES PITCHER CHAD BETTIS TO CONTINUE CANCER TREATMENTS

  • Strasburg boys advance to second round of 3A tourney this afternoon

  • Byers Bulldogs advance to regional final today at Mullen HS

  • Deer Trail girls to play in 1A regional game Friday

  • Colorado Rockies Announce Training & Season Schedule

  • Eagle girls, boys to play in 1A District 7 semis this afternoon

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: