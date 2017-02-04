A bill by Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, to allow more veterans’ service organizations to benefit from community and public service assignments earned unanimous bipartisan approval from the House this morning.

“I am very glad that my first bill to pass the House can benefit the many military families in Aurora and elsewhere in Colorado,” said Rep. Weissman. “It’s a simple change to add these veterans’ organizations to the list of organizations that can benefit from community service. I appreciate the support of the United Veterans Committee of Colorado in advocating for this bill.”

Under current law, only veterans’ service organizations operating under section 501(c)(3) of federal tax law may benefit from the work of people sentenced to community service. This limitation prevents numerous well-known veterans’ organizations such as the American Legion from participating, due to different organizational structure. The bill allows 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(19) veterans’ service organizations to participate as well.

HB17-1056 was approved by a 64-0 vote on third reading and now heads to the Senate.