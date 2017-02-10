TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 8
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
Strasburg School Board
Strasburg High School Community Room @ 6:30 p.m.
-
Crafternoon
Bennett Anythink Library, 495 Seventh St, @ 4:15 p.m. Art Stop on the Go art-making workshop with the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art. Contact (303)405-3231.
-
IOU with Love
Social Hour 6 – 7 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., location varies. For location and directions, call (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.
-
Energy Efficiency Seminar
LITTLETON — Colorado State University in Arapahoe County will host a free home energy efficiency workshop from 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Englewood Civic Center Community Room, 1000 Englewood Parkway. Attendees will learn tips to save energy at home, including ways to take advantage of free energy advice, rebates and resources. Xcel Energy’s Home Energy Squad will provide efficiency demonstrations. The Home Energy Squad visits homes to find gaps in energy efficiency. A technician will make money-saving recommendations and, if possible, perform efficiency upgrades while on-site. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free Home Energy Squad visit and a free LED lightbulb. For more information and to reserve a space, contact Tim at tim.aston@colostate.edu or (303)738-7907.
SCHOOL NEWS
• Strasburg WinterFest Game Night and Dance, HS Main Gym, 6 – 9 p.m.
• Strasburg High School-Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.
• Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria, 3:45 – 6 p.m.
• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
