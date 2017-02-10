Energy Efficiency Seminar

LITTLETON — Colorado State University in Arapahoe County will host a free home energy efficiency workshop from 7-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Englewood Civic Center Community Room, 1000 Englewood Parkway. Attendees will learn tips to save energy at home, including ways to take advantage of free energy advice, rebates and resources. Xcel Energy’s Home Energy Squad will provide efficiency demonstrations. The Home Energy Squad visits homes to find gaps in energy efficiency. A technician will make money-saving recommendations and, if possible, perform efficiency upgrades while on-site. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free Home Energy Squad visit and a free LED lightbulb. For more information and to reserve a space, contact Tim at tim.aston@colostate.edu or (303)738-7907.