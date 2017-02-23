TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 22

| February 22, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD? 

  • Explorsion

    Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Curious minds of all ages explore the world of science. Topic: Toothpick puzzles. 

  • Bennett Municipal Court

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice @ SES cafeteria, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.

• TC Lightning Club Softball Practice @ Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

• Bennett Schools Parent/Teacher Conferences

Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 22

WHAT’S GOOD?  Explorsion Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Curious minds ofRead More

Strasburg boys Patriot semifinal at Sterling changed to tonight

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor The Strasburg Indians advanced to the Patriot League semifinals withRead More

  • Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman

  • Eagle girls, boys start 1A postseason play Tuesday

  • Byers girls start postseason play tomorrow; Bulldog boys have bye until Thursday

  • Strasburg and Bennett boys, girls advance in district tournaments

  • Sen. Fields to Host Afternoon Coffee Chat

  • Bennett boys and girls, Strasburg girls tip off postseason hoops this weekend

  • Seven local wrestlers in State Tournament this weekend

  • FIRST PUBLIC WORKSHOP FOR THE ELBERT COUNTY RURAL WATER SUPPLY STUDY

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: