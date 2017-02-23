TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 22
WHAT’S GOOD?
Explorsion
Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Curious minds of all ages explore the world of science. Topic: Toothpick puzzles.
Bennett Municipal Court
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice @ SES cafeteria, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
• TC Lightning Club Softball Practice @ Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
• Bennett Schools Parent/Teacher Conferences
