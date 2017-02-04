TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 1

| February 1, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • CSU Groundhog Expert Offers Fascinating Facts

FORT COLLINS – In celebration of Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, Colorado State University Professor of Biology Greg Florant offers three fascinating facts about groundhogs – those hibernating, shadow-hating rodents.

What’s in a name?: Groundhogs are the East Coast version of the marmot, which is found in the West (Rocky Mountains and Sierra Nevada). Both belong to the genus Marmota, but are distinct species. Groundhogs, also called woodchucks, are Marmota monax. Marmots are Marmota flaviventris.

The long nap: Both groundhogs and marmots undergo hibernation from about October through March, during which they exhibit bouts of what biologists call torpor. During these periods, they reduce their body temperature from about 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit to near-ambient levels – as low as 35 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on where they are. They also reduce their respiration and heart rate one hundred-fold: from 300 beats per minute to as low as just three beats per minute. During hibernation, the animals do wake up periodically, and their body temperatures rise, but they usually enter back into torpor within a few hours. They can remain at their very low body temperatures for as long as three to four weeks.

Hold the food: Marmots and groundhogs do not eat at all during their hibernation periods. Rather, they burn the fat stores they’ve accumulated during summer and early fall. They normally double their body weight from spring to fall.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Baby Bounce

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10-10:30 a.m. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers. 

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.

  • Bennett Young At Heart Seniors Potluck

    Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold Senior Citizens Game Day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

     Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 – 9 p.m.

SCHOOL NEWS

  • Byers
    Basketball JV & V @ Kiowa, 4 p.m.
  • Strasburg High School
    Eastern Colo Honor Band @ Bennett, 6:30pm
    Cheer Youth Clinic HS Classrooms, 3:30pm – 5:30pm
    Wrestling Practice SES Cafeteria, 3:45pm – 6:00pm
    Youth Wrestling Practice SES Cafeteria, 6:15pm – 8:15pm
    TC Lightning Club Softball Practice @ Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 7:00pm – 8:30pm
    Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball @ KIPP, 4:30 PMEastern CO Honor Band Concert, 6:30 PM
  • Bennett Middle School
    PTO Meeting, 5:00 PM
    Acct. Meeting, 5:30 PM

Send Us Your News & Announcements for February!

Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Saturday community rallies near Sen. Gardner offices will oppose DeVos nomination

DENVER – Educators, parents and community members will rally Saturday, Feb. 4, near Sen. CoryRead More

Colorado State Patrol looking for any possible witnesses

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for possible witnesses to an unknown incident toRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Feb. 3

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Feb. 2

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • COLORADO FREEBIES: FEBRUARY 2017

  • Denver Metro — Action Day for Visibility 

  • BREAKING NEWS: Affordable Healthcare Rally

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • Adams County News and Information – Printing Error on Property Tax Envelopes

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: