TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Feb. 28

| February 28, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY?

  • Adult Book Club

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. “The Japanese Lover” by Isabel Allende. 

  • Bennett Board of Trustees

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m. 

EVERY TUESDAY

  • Story time

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.

  • Family story time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

• Hemp Hill Middle School Strasburg Wrestling Tourney @ Kiowa, 1 p.m.

• Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.

• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.

 

