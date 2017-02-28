TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Feb. 28
WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY?
-
Adult Book Club
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. “The Japanese Lover” by Isabel Allende.
-
Bennett Board of Trustees
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m.
EVERY TUESDAY
-
Story time
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.
-
Family story time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
• Hemp Hill Middle School Strasburg Wrestling Tourney @ Kiowa, 1 p.m.
• Mountain View Church Breakfast, HS Band Room @ 7 – 8 a.m.
• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.
