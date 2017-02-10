Bennett Middle School. The Bennett Wrestling Club will host spring registration from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9 in the Bennett Middle School multipurpose room. Parents must provide a copy of the wrestler’s birth certificate at registration. The cost is $20 for the season. Practice runs from 6:30 – 8 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, also in the multipurpose room. For more information, call James DuBois at (720)290-8716 or Seana DuBois at (720)290-8718.

Reservation Notice: Free Lunch for Local Business Owners

A free lunch will be provided by High Plains Bank at the next I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn at Valley Bank Community Room in Strasburg @ 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Reservations for lunch are needed by Monday, Feb. 13. The gathering will center on a roundtable discussion of ideas about the opportunities and challenges of doing business along the I-70 Corridor. Donations will be accepted for Chamber outreach programs. Local businesses can RSVP by calling Rhonda at (303)644-4900.