TODAY’S EVENTS: Thursday, Feb. 9
What’s Happening?
-
DID YOU KNOW?! IT’S NATIONAL PIZZA DAY!!!! YYUMMMM!!
Observed annually on February 9th, grab a thin crust, chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is amazing and an American favorite. Here are some interesting facts about pizza:
- Pepperoni is the most popular pizza; 36% of all pies ordered.
- Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year; and add another 1 billion with frozen pizzas!
- 17% of all US Restaurants are pizzerias.
- Antica Pizzeria, the first Pizzeria, opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738.
- Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City.
- Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.
-
I-70 Regional Economic Advancement Partnership
Front Range Airport @ 11:45 a.m. Lunch available for $15.
-
Bennett Fire Protection District Board
Station No. 3 @ 7 p.m.
-
Byers Park & Recreation District Board
Quint Valley Fairgrounds @ 7 p.m.
-
Eastern Plains Honor Guard practice
Strasburg American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m. Contact (303)719-8292.
-
Bingo for Books
Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St., @ 4:15 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231
-
Youth Wrestling Sign-ups
Bennett Middle School. The Bennett Wrestling Club will host spring registration from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9 in the Bennett Middle School multipurpose room. Parents must provide a copy of the wrestler’s birth certificate at registration. The cost is $20 for the season. Practice runs from 6:30 – 8 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, also in the multipurpose room. For more information, call James DuBois at (720)290-8716 or Seana DuBois at (720)290-8718.
-
Reservation Notice: Free Lunch for Local Business Owners
A free lunch will be provided by High Plains Bank at the next I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn at Valley Bank Community Room in Strasburg @ 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Reservations for lunch are needed by Monday, Feb. 13. The gathering will center on a roundtable discussion of ideas about the opportunities and challenges of doing business along the I-70 Corridor. Donations will be accepted for Chamber outreach programs. Local businesses can RSVP by calling Rhonda at (303)644-4900.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, @ 7:30 p.m. Contact (303)717-2263.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. for ages 3-5.
-
Color Me Happy
Bennett Anythink library @ 5:30 p.m. Adults color together for relaxation and conversation. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, instrumental music, and refreshments provided.
SCHOOL NEWS
• Deer Trail Youth Wrestling @ 6:15 p.m.
• Hemp Hill Middle School Girls vs. Brush, 4 p.m.
• Strasburg Art Club, HS Art Room @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
• Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 3:45 – 6 p.m.
• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Cafeteria, 6 – 8 p.m.
• Bennett Rock-A-Thon @ ALL DAY
• FBLA District Conf @ ALL DAY
• Bennett Middle School Wrestling Tourney (this was changed from January 18, then February 7.) @ 3:00 p.m.
• Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball @ Fort Logan (Sheridan), 4:15 p.m.
