TODAY’S EVENTS: Thursday, Feb. 9

| February 9, 2017

What’s Happening?

  • DID YOU KNOW?! IT’S NATIONAL PIZZA DAY!!!! YYUMMMM!!

Observed annually on February 9th, grab a thin crust, chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is amazing and an American favorite. Here are some interesting facts about pizza:

  1. Pepperoni is the most popular pizza; 36% of all pies ordered.
  2. Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year; and add another 1 billion with frozen pizzas!
  3. 17% of all US Restaurants are pizzerias.
  4. Antica Pizzeria, the first Pizzeria, opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738.
  5. Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City.
  6. Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.

  • I-70 Regional Economic Advancement Partnership

    Front Range Airport @ 11:45 a.m. Lunch available for $15.

  • Bennett Fire Protection District Board

    Station No. 3 @ 7 p.m.

  • Byers Park & Recreation District Board

    Quint Valley Fairgrounds @ 7 p.m.

  • Eastern Plains Honor Guard practice

    Strasburg American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m. Contact (303)719-8292.

  • Bingo for Books

    Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St., @ 4:15 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231

  • Youth Wrestling Sign-ups

    Bennett Middle School. The Bennett Wrestling Club will host spring registration from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9 in the Bennett Middle School multipurpose room. Parents must provide a copy of the wrestler’s birth certificate at registration. The cost is $20 for the season. Practice runs from 6:30 – 8 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, also in the multipurpose room. For more information, call James DuBois at (720)290-8716 or Seana DuBois at (720)290-8718.

  • Reservation Notice: Free Lunch for Local Business Owners

    A free lunch will be provided by High Plains Bank at the next I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn at Valley Bank Community Room in Strasburg @ 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Reservations for lunch are needed by Monday, Feb. 13.  The gathering will center on a roundtable discussion of ideas about the opportunities and challenges of doing business along the I-70 Corridor. Donations will be accepted for Chamber outreach programs. Local businesses can RSVP by calling Rhonda at (303)644-4900. 

EVERY THURSDAY

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, @ 7:30 p.m. Contact (303)717-2263.

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments. 

  • Family Story Time 

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. for ages 3-5.

  • Color Me Happy

    Bennett Anythink library @ 5:30 p.m. Adults color together for relaxation and conversation. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, instrumental music, and refreshments provided. 

SCHOOL NEWS

• Deer Trail Youth Wrestling @ 6:15 p.m.

• Hemp Hill Middle School Girls vs. Brush, 4 p.m.

• Strasburg Art Club, HS Art Room @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

• Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 3:45 – 6 p.m.

• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Cafeteria, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Bennett Rock-A-Thon @ ALL DAY

• FBLA District Conf @ ALL DAY

• Bennett Middle School Wrestling Tourney (this was changed from January 18, then February 7.) @ 3:00 p.m.

• Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball @ Fort Logan (Sheridan), 4:15 p.m.

