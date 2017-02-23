TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Feb. 23

| February 23, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD? 

  • DID YOU KNOW?? IT’S NATIONAL CHILI DAY!

    This warming, cozy, meal seems fitting for the today’s cold front! The fourth Thursday in February honors one of America’s favorite winter dishes–chili, which is also known as chili con carne (chili with meat). In Spanish, chili refers to “chili pepper” and carne means “meat.” Warm up and chill out with a delicious bowl of chili 😉

  • Fun ’N’ Games

    Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @4:15 p.m. Old and new board games for family fun.

  • Agate School Board

    @ 6 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY

  •  AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade (303)717-2263.

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments. 

  • Family story time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. Ages 3-5.

  • Color Me Happy

    Adults color together for relaxation and conversation. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, instrumental music, and refreshments provided. 5:30 p.m., Bennett Anythink library.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

• Byers Basketball District Semifinals, TBA

• District BasketBall Game, TBD

• Hemp Hill Middle School Strasburg Wrestling Bash@ Wiggins @ 4 p.m.

• Art Club, HS Art Room @ 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Cafeteria @ 6 – 8 p.m.

• Bennett Parent/ Teacher Conferences

• Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball vs Kearney @ 4 p.m.

