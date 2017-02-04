TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Feb. 2
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
DID YOU KNOW?? IT’S GROUNDHOG DAY!!
Will he see his shadow or will he not? That is the question!
Groundhog Day is observed on February 2nd, each year in the United States and Canada for a welcomed break during the winter. On this day the groundhog awakens from his nap and goes outside to see if he can see his shadow. It is believed by many that if the groundhog sees his shadow there will then be six more weeks of winter. If this is so, he then retrieves back into his den and goes back to sleep. If he is not able to see his shadow, the groundhog remains outside to play and people celebrate believing that spring is just around the corner.
Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has been chosen as the site for the annual Groundhog day event. Thousands of people come to the town of Punxsutawney on Groundhog Day for this day of celebration.
-
YOUTH WRESTLING SIGN-UPS!
The Bennett Wrestling Club, BENNETT MIDDLE SCHOOL @ 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9. Spring registration in the Bennett Middle School multipurpose room. Parents must provide a copy of the wrestler’s birth certificate at registration. The cost is $20 for the season. Practice runs from 6:30-8 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, also in the multipurpose room. For more information, call James DuBois at (720)290-8716 or Seana DuBois at (720)290-8718.
-
LOCAL CONSERVATIONISTS TREE SEMINAR
BYERS — Local conservation organizations will host a tree workshop from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at the Valley Bank & Trust Community Room in Strasburg. The workshop will cover species selection, site preparation, windbreaks, weed barriers and drip irrigation.
RSVPs are required before Monday, Feb. 6. The cost is $6 per person, which includes pizza. If less than 10 people confirm, the seminar will be canceled. The workshop is sponsored by the Colorado State University Extension in Adams County; the Deer Trail, East Adams and West Arapahoe conservation districts; and the Colorado State Forest Service.
Registration can be sent to Deer Trail/East Adams conservation districts, 133 W. Bijou Ave., Byers, Colo. 80103. For more information, call (303)822-5257, ext. 101.
-
FREEBIE DAY AT DENVER ZOO!
EVERY THURSDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St., @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library @10 a.m. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments.
-
Color Me Happy
Bennett Anythink library @ 5:30 p.m. Adults color together for relaxation and conversation. Coloring sheets, colored pencils, instrumental music, and refreshments provided.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail @ 11 a.m. for ages 3-5.
SCHOOL NEWS
- BYERS
Byers Wrestling @ Peyton, 6:00 PM
- DEER TRAIL
Deer Trail Youth Wrestling, 6:15 PM
- STRASBURG
Hemp Hill Middle School Girls vs. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Wrestling @ Patriot League Crossover Dual @ University, 6:30 p.m.
Art Club, HS Art Room, 3:30pm – 4:30pm
Strasburg High School Cheer Youth Clinic, HS Classrooms, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Cafeteria, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- BENNETT
Bennett High School Basketball vs. Pinnacle, 5:30 p.m.
Send Us Your News & Announcements for February!
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
Saturday community rallies near Sen. Gardner offices will oppose DeVos nomination
DENVER – Educators, parents and community members will rally Saturday, Feb. 4, near Sen. CoryRead More
Colorado State Patrol looking for any possible witnesses
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for possible witnesses to an unknown incident toRead More