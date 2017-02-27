TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Feb. 26

| February 26, 2017

EVERY SUNDAY

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    For more information call (303)903-6734.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

• Cobra Baseball, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym @ 2 – 4 p.m.

• Football Banquet, SES cafeteria @ 4 – 8 p.m.

 

