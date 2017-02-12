TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Feb. 12
WHAT’S HAPPENING??
-
FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ZOO!!
Pack up the fam-bam and head out for a FREE fun filled day at the Denver Zoo!
-
BORED?
Loungin around the house today? Check out our FREE daily crossword and sudoku puzzles RIGHT HERE!
EVERY SUNDAY
-
Alcoholics Anonymous
For more information call (303)903-6734.
SPORTS:
• Cobra Baseball, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 2 – 4 p.m.
