  • Lots of LEGOs

    Anythink Bennet library @ 1 – 3 p.m. Families celebrate “LOL” by creating original designs or participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs supplied.

  • Byers Masons

    Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

• Byers Basketball District Championship TBA

 

