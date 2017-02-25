TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Feb. 25
WHAT’S GOOD?
-
Lots of LEGOs
Anythink Bennet library @ 1 – 3 p.m. Families celebrate “LOL” by creating original designs or participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs supplied.
-
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
• Byers Basketball District Championship TBA
