TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Feb. 11
WHAT’S HAPPENING??
-
Bennett-Watkins Lions Club
High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett @ 8:30 a.m. Contact Jo Brandenburg (303)908-0796.
-
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
-
Screen printing
Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 10:30 a.m. Tweens through adults will discover the fun of screen printing while customizing their own screen-printed note card in this workshop with Denver-based InkLounge.
-
Computer tutelage
Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.
-
Movie Night: I Am Not Ashamed
Calvary Chapel Bennett, at the Bennett Community Center, 1100 Colfax Ave. will host a free movie night featuring “I’m Not Ashamed,” the true story of Rachel Scott at Columbine High School. The evening will begin with free hot dogs and popcorn served from @ 6 – 6:40 p.m., followed by the film at 6:45 p.m. Rachel Scott was the first student killed in the Columbine High School massacre on April 20,1999. The movie is rated PG-13.
EVERY SATURDAY
-
LOL
Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “Love of LEGOs” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs are supplied.
SPORTS
• Byers 2A Regional Wrestling Tourney @ Sterling, time TBA
• Byers Basketball C, JV & V @ Frontier Academy, 2 p.m.
• Strasburg High School- Boys & Girls basketball @ Limon, 4 p.m.
• Strasburg High School-Knowledge Bowl @ University
• Strasburg Wrestling @ Regionals – Eaton
• SMPRD Pee Wee Basketball, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
• Bennett High School Wrestling Regional – All Day
• Bennett High School Basketball @ Platte Canyon, 2:30 p.m.
