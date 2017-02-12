TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Feb. 11

| February 11, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING??

  • Bennett-Watkins Lions Club

    High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett @ 8:30 a.m. Contact Jo Brandenburg (303)908-0796.

  • Byers Masons

    Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.

  • Screen printing

    Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 10:30 a.m. Tweens through adults will discover the fun of screen printing while customizing their own screen-printed note card in this workshop with Denver-based InkLounge.

  • Computer tutelage

    Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • Movie Night: I Am Not Ashamed

    Calvary Chapel Bennett, at the Bennett Community Center, 1100 Colfax Ave. will host a free movie night featuring “I’m Not Ashamed,” the true story of Rachel Scott at Columbine High School. The evening will begin with free hot dogs and popcorn served from @ 6 – 6:40 p.m., followed by the film at 6:45 p.m. Rachel Scott was the first student killed in the Columbine High School massacre on April 20,1999. The movie is rated PG-13.

EVERY SATURDAY

  • LOL

    Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1 – 4 p.m. Families can demonstrate their “Love of LEGOs” by creating original designs and participating in group or individual building challenges. LEGOs are supplied.

SPORTS

• Byers 2A Regional Wrestling Tourney @ Sterling, time TBA
• Byers Basketball C, JV & V @ Frontier Academy, 2 p.m.
• Strasburg High School- Boys & Girls basketball @ Limon, 4 p.m.
• Strasburg High School-Knowledge Bowl @ University
• Strasburg Wrestling @ Regionals – Eaton
• SMPRD Pee Wee Basketball, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
• Bennett High School Wrestling Regional – All Day
• Bennett High School Basketball @ Platte Canyon, 2:30 p.m.

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Feb. 12

WHAT’S HAPPENING?? FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ZOO!! Pack up the fam-bam and head out forRead More

Democrats Stand Up for Public Safety

Guns in Schools, Workplace, & High Capacity Magazines Wrapping up what has become an annualRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Feb. 11

  • TODAY’S EVENTS: Friday, Feb. 10

  • Local wrestlers at state-qualifying meets this weekend

  • 2 men sought in shooting at Denver light rail station

  • TODAY’S EVENTS: Thursday, Feb. 9

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • NRCS in Colorado Announces Application CUTOFF Date for EQIP Enrollment

  • Government Transparency Bill Killed

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: