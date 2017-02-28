TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Feb. 27

| February 27, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD?

IT’S FREEBIE DAY @ Denver Museum of Nature & Science!!! 

 

  • Deer Trail School Board @ 7 p.m.

EVERY MONDAY

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

• Strasburg High School-Choir Concert @ 6:30 p.m.

• Strasburg High School-Spring sports practice begins

• Music Concert gym set-up & practice, HS Main Gym @ 12 – 3:30 p.m.

• Music Concert, HS Main Gym @ 6 – 8:30 p.m.

• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @  6:15 – 8:15 p.m.

 

