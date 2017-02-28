TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Feb. 27
WHAT’S GOOD?
IT’S FREEBIE DAY @ Denver Museum of Nature & Science!!!
-
Deer Trail School Board @ 7 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
• Strasburg High School-Choir Concert @ 6:30 p.m.
• Strasburg High School-Spring sports practice begins
• Music Concert gym set-up & practice, HS Main Gym @ 12 – 3:30 p.m.
• Music Concert, HS Main Gym @ 6 – 8:30 p.m.
• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria @ 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
