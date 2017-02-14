TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Feb. 13
WHAT’S HAPPENING??
-
FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ZOO!!
If you opted to skip the heavy weekend traffic or just missed out on yesterday’s freebie day, don’t worry! The Denver Zoo is having another FREE day today!
-
Embroidery Art
Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail, @ 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Adults can try a new twist on traditional embroidery projects. Participants will make a unique piece of art to hang in the home. Supplies provided.
-
Registration Notice: Free legal self-help clinic- TOMORROW
Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St., on Tuesday, Feb. 14 @ 3:30 – 5 p.m. will host a Remote Internet Session with the Access to Justice Committee. Space is limited. Registration required at least 24 hours prior to clinic. To sign up, call (303)405-3231.
-
Byers Fire Protection District Board
Byers Firehouse @ 6:30 p.m.
-
Byers Water & Sanitation District Board
District Office, 421 S. Sherman St. @ 7 p.m.
-
Deer Trail Fire Protection District Board
Deer Trail Firehouse @ 7 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact Lane Shade at (303)717-2263.
SPORTS
• Deer Trail High School G/B Basketball v Cornerstone Christian @ DT, 5:00 p.m.
• Deer Trail Youth Wrestling, 6:15 p.m.
• Byers Basketball C, JV & V vs Peyton, 4 p.m.
• Hemp Hill Middle School Strasburg Girls vs. Bennett, 4 p.m.
• Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria, 3:45 – 6 p.m.
• Youth Basketball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
• Strasburg Youth Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.
• Bennett Middle School Girls Basketball @ Strasburg CBA, 4 p.m.
• Bennett High School Basketball vs Bruce Randolph, 5:30 p.m.
Related News
Warning, Online Daters – Your Sweetheart Could Be a Fake
When it comes to matters of the heart, the ability to spot deception in aRead More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Feb. 13
WHAT’S HAPPENING?? FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ZOO!! If you opted to skip the heavy weekendRead More