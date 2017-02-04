TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Feb. 3
EVERY FRIDAY
-
Al-Anon Family Group
For more information call (303)888-4525.
-
Story Time
Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.
SCHOOL NEWS
-
Deer Trail
Basketball (V) vs Flagler, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball vs. Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.
Girls Basketball @ Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.
-
Strasburg
Strasburg High School Cheer Youth Clinic, HS Classrooms, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg Boys Basketball vs. Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.
Strasburg Girls @ Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.
Strasburg High School Cheer Youth Clinic, HS Classrooms, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria, 3:45 – 6:00 p.m.
Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
