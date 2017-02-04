TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Feb. 3

| February 3, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

IT’S THE WEEKEND!!! HAVE FUN AND BE SAFE!

 

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon Family Group

    For more information call (303)888-4525.

  • Story Time

    Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.

SCHOOL NEWS

  • Deer Trail

    Basketball (V) vs Flagler, 5:30 p.m.

    Boys Basketball vs. Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.

    Girls Basketball @ Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.

  •  Strasburg

    Strasburg High School Cheer Youth Clinic, HS Classrooms, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. 

    Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

    Strasburg Boys Basketball vs. Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.

    Strasburg Girls @ Platte Valley, 4:00 p.m.

    Strasburg High School Cheer Youth Clinic, HS Classrooms, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

    Strasburg Wrestling Practice, SES cafeteria, 3:45 – 6:00 p.m.

    Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

