TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Feb. 24

| February 24, 2017

WHAT’S GOOD? 

  • Adult Book Club

    Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. “The Japanese Lover” by Isabel Allende.

  • Handiwork

    Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share their new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.

  • Front Range Airport Advisory Board

    Second floor conference room in terminal @ 1 p.m.

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon family group

    For more information call (303)888-4525.

  • Story time

    10 a.m., Kelver Library, Byers.

SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS

• District Basketall Game – TBD

• Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym @ 6 – 7:30 p.m.

 

