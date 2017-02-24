TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Feb. 24
WHAT’S GOOD?
-
Adult Book Club
Anythink Bennett library @ 10:30 a.m. “The Japanese Lover” by Isabel Allende.
-
Handiwork
Anythink Bennett library @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share their new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.
-
Front Range Airport Advisory Board
Second floor conference room in terminal @ 1 p.m.
EVERY FRIDAY
-
Al-Anon family group
For more information call (303)888-4525.
-
Story time
10 a.m., Kelver Library, Byers.
SCHOOLHOUSE NEWS
• District Basketall Game – TBD
• Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym @ 6 – 7:30 p.m.
