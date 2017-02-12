TODAY’S EVENTS: Friday, Feb. 10

  • Embossing with Valerie Doyle

    Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1 p.m. Adults will create sophisticated designs on one-of-a-kind cards with dimension through the process of embossing. 

  • Handiwork

    Bennett Anythink library, 495 Seventh St. @ 1 – 4 p.m. Adults can share their new knitting, crocheting, embroidery or other handiwork projects. Help available for new crafters at some gatherings.

  • Roses Are Red

    Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail  @ 2 – 3 p.m. Children ages 5-12 will create handmade Valentines for their loved ones.

EVERY FRIDAY

  • Al-Anon family group.
    For more information call (303)888-4525.
  • Story time.
    Kelver Library, Byers @ 10 a.m.

 

SCHOOL NEWS

• Deer Trail High School Boys & Girls V Basketball v Genoa-Hugo/Karval @ DT, 5:00 p.m.

• Byers Basketball C, JV & V vs Limon, 4 p.m.

• Strasburg Boys Basketball vs. Resurrection Christian, 4:00 p.m.

• Strasburg Girls @ Resurrection Christian, 4:00 p.m.

• Strasburg Wrestling @ Regionals – Eaton

• Cannon Youth Baseball Practice, Hemp Hill Middle School Gym, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

• Bennett High School Wrestling Regional – ALL DAY

