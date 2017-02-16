DENVER — This afternoon at 1:30PM before the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee, State Senator Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, will present legislation aimed at addressing the widespread problem of campus sexual assault.

Senate Bill 17-128, titled “Higher Ed Behavior Policies”, is a reaffirmation of Title IX standards. It requires institutions adopt policies on sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and hate crimes involving a student; something not all universities have.

“With approximately 1 out of 4 women experiencing sexual assault at a college or university campus, addressing campus safety has to be a higher priority for legislators and higher education administrators. Given the uncertain future of Title IX rules under the Trump administration, Colorado needs to act now to ensure every single one of its colleges and universities adopt written policies and procedures regarding sexual assault so students can be better kept safe on college campuses. Colorado must send a message to its students that they will not be abandoned,” said Senator Fields.

The bill also sets the stipulation that the policies will be provided in every student and faculty handbook, as well as having a dedicated page on the institutions website, so that all students have access. Finally, the bill requires that all institutions submit their policies for review every two years.

The committee hearing will begin at 1:30PM in Senate Committee Room 357, and Senate Bill 128 is currently listed first on the docket. You can listen to the committee online by clicking this link:http://leg.colorado.gov/committee/granicus/929556