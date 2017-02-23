by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Strasburg Indians advanced to the Patriot League semifinals with a 65-49 victory over Platte Valley in the quarterfinals Feb. 21. Originally, Strasburg’s semifinal matchup at Sterling was slated for Thursday, Feb. 23, but weather concerns for the northeastern corner of the state has moved that game up to tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 22), beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

Win or lose, the Indians play in either the district third-place or championship game at the University of Northern Colorado on Friday, Feb. 24.

For fans unable to attend tonight’s game, it should be broadcast on KPMX Radio in Sterling, which can be accessed online at kpmx.com. For further postseason updates with I-70 Corridor teams, visit www.i-70scout.com.



