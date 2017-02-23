Strasburg boys Patriot semifinal at Sterling changed to tonight

| February 22, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
The Strasburg Indians advanced to the Patriot League semifinals with a 65-49 victory over Platte Valley in the quarterfinals Feb. 21. Originally, Strasburg’s semifinal matchup at Sterling was slated for Thursday, Feb. 23, but weather concerns for the northeastern corner of the state has moved that game up to tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 22), beginning at approximately 7 p.m.
Win or lose, the Indians play in either the district third-place or championship game at the University of Northern Colorado on Friday, Feb. 24.
For fans unable to attend tonight’s game, it should be broadcast on KPMX Radio in Sterling, which can be accessed online at kpmx.com. For further postseason updates with I-70 Corridor teams, visit www.i-70scout.com.

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 22

WHAT’S GOOD?  Explorsion Anythink Bennett library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Curious minds ofRead More

Strasburg boys Patriot semifinal at Sterling changed to tonight

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor The Strasburg Indians advanced to the Patriot League semifinals withRead More

  • Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman

  • Eagle girls, boys start 1A postseason play Tuesday

  • Byers girls start postseason play tomorrow; Bulldog boys have bye until Thursday

  • Strasburg and Bennett boys, girls advance in district tournaments

  • Sen. Fields to Host Afternoon Coffee Chat

  • Bennett boys and girls, Strasburg girls tip off postseason hoops this weekend

  • Seven local wrestlers in State Tournament this weekend

  • FIRST PUBLIC WORKSHOP FOR THE ELBERT COUNTY RURAL WATER SUPPLY STUDY

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: