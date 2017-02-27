by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the 3A boys and girls 32-team state basketball pairings and three I-70 Corridor teams will play first-round games on Friday, March 3.

In the boys bracket, Strasburg is seeded 11th and will take on 22nd-seeded Bishop Machebeuf at Denver School of Science & Technology. The winner will take on the winner of DSST-Stapleton and Colorado Academy on Saturday at DSST-Stapleton.

On the girls side, Strasburg will play in the regional bracket at No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian School while Bennett makes the trek to Craig to play in the regional hosted by sixth-seeded Moffat County. Both local teams play the host schools. If Strasburg wins, it would play against either Eaton or Colorado Academy. A Bennett victory would pit the Lady Tigers against the winner of Pagosa Springs and St. Mary’s Academy.

Times for Friday’s first-round games have not been finalized. For further postseason updates, revisit www.i-70scout.com.

The 3A state brackets are linked below.

2017 3A Girls Bracket 2017 3A Boys Bracket