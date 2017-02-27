Strasburg boys & girls, Bennett girls make 3A state hoops tournament
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the 3A boys and girls 32-team state basketball pairings and three I-70 Corridor teams will play first-round games on Friday, March 3.
In the boys bracket, Strasburg is seeded 11th and will take on 22nd-seeded Bishop Machebeuf at Denver School of Science & Technology. The winner will take on the winner of DSST-Stapleton and Colorado Academy on Saturday at DSST-Stapleton.
On the girls side, Strasburg will play in the regional bracket at No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian School while Bennett makes the trek to Craig to play in the regional hosted by sixth-seeded Moffat County. Both local teams play the host schools. If Strasburg wins, it would play against either Eaton or Colorado Academy. A Bennett victory would pit the Lady Tigers against the winner of Pagosa Springs and St. Mary’s Academy.
Times for Friday’s first-round games have not been finalized. For further postseason updates, revisit www.i-70scout.com.
The 3A state brackets are linked below.
Related News
Byers Bulldogs to play regional game at Mullen HS Friday
The Byers Bulldogs will take on John Mall on Friday, March 3, at Mullen HighRead More
Deer Trail girls to play in 1A regional game Friday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor The Deer Trail Lady Eagles finished second at the 1ARead More