Seven I-70 Corridor grapplers qualified for this weekend’s Colorado State Wrestling Championships at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Byers will be represented in the 2A meet by seniors Patrick Roth and Evan States at 152 and 170 pounds, respectively, and junior Wryle Swim at 195 pounds.

In 3A, Bennett’s lone representative is senior Garrett Miller at 132 pounds while Strasburg has three qualifiers — seniors Levi Raines, John Still and Tommy Bonds at 126, 170 and 182 pounds, respectively.

The first round of action for both 2A and 3A is scheduled from 3 – 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16. Friday’s action includes the 2A and 3A championship quarterfinals and first round of consolation at 9:30 a.m., second round of consolation from 5:30-6:45 p.m., and championship seminal matches at 7:15 p.m. Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with the third round and semifinals in the consolation bracket with fifth-place and third-place matches scheduled for 2 p.m. and the championship matches to be prefaced by the Parade of Champions at 6:30 p.m.

For full brackets and schedule, visit www.chsaanow.com.