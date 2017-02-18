Sen. Fields to Host Afternoon Coffee Chat
CENTENNIAL — Senator Fields to host afternoon Coffee Chat this Saturday in Smoky Hill. Come and chat about issues important to you and engage in discussion with Sen. Fields about issues that impact SD29. Get updates on what’s happening in the legislature in an informal setting.
Legislative Coffee Chat
Cariño Coffee
20971 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial, CO 80015
Saturday, February 18, 2017
1:00-2:00PM
