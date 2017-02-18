Sen. Fields to Host Afternoon Coffee Chat

| February 17, 2017

CENTENNIAL — Senator Fields to host afternoon Coffee Chat this Saturday in Smoky Hill. Come and chat about issues important to you and engage in discussion with Sen. Fields about issues that impact SD29. Get updates on what’s happening in the legislature in an informal setting.

Legislative Coffee Chat
Cariño Coffee
20971 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial, CO 80015
Saturday, February 18, 2017
1:00-2:00PM

Front Page, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Sen. Fields to Host Afternoon Coffee Chat

CENTENNIAL — Senator Fields to host afternoon Coffee Chat this Saturday in Smoky Hill. ComeRead More

Bennett boys and girls, Strasburg girls tip off postseason hoops this weekend

The Strasburg Lady Indians will host Valley in a first-round pigtail game in the PatriotRead More

  • Seven local wrestlers in State Tournament this weekend

  • FIRST PUBLIC WORKSHOP FOR THE ELBERT COUNTY RURAL WATER SUPPLY STUDY

  • It’s Valentine’s Day — WATCH OUT for the Sweetheart Scam

  • Warning, Online Daters – Your Sweetheart Could Be a Fake

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Feb. 13

  • Victims of Sexual Assault May Have a Way Out…

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Feb. 12

  • Democrats Stand Up for Public Safety

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: