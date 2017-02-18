CENTENNIAL — Senator Fields to host afternoon Coffee Chat this Saturday in Smoky Hill. Come and chat about issues important to you and engage in discussion with Sen. Fields about issues that impact SD29. Get updates on what’s happening in the legislature in an informal setting.

Legislative Coffee Chat

Cariño Coffee

20971 E Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial, CO 80015

Saturday, February 18, 2017

1:00-2:00PM