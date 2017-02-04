DENVER – Educators, parents and community members will rally Saturday, Feb. 4, near Sen. Cory Gardner’s offices in Denver and Fort Collins to urge the Senator to vote against the confirmation of Betsy DeVos for U.S. education secretary. The final Senate confirmation vote is expected to happen Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Join us in Denver for:

“Tell Sen. Gardner “Dump DeVos” Community Rally

Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

1125 17th Street

Denver, CO 80202

State Sen. Andy Kerr, CEA President Kerrie Dallman and Kathleen La Cost, a 4th grade teacher from Lamar and registered Republican, are scheduled to speak against the DeVos nomination. Kerr delivered a letter to the U.S. Senate HELP committee chair and ranking member opposing DeVos on behalf of 400 state legislators nationwide.

Join us in Fort Collins for:

Rally to Oppose Betsy DeVos

Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Rolland Moore Park, S Shields St

Fort Collins, Colorado 80526

More than one million public education supporters across the country have contacted their senators urging a No Vote on DeVos. Chief complaints lodged against the DeVos nomination include her longstanding record and political donations aimed at privatizing public education, her complete lack of experience in any kind of public education role, and her Senate testimony in which she displayed no knowledge of basic education policies and civil rights laws.

For more information, contact Sarah Hamilton, executive director of AFT Colorado, at 303-968-6287 / *protected email* , or CEA’s Mike Wetzel, contact information below.