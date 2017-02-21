Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman

| February 20, 2017

BOULDER — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman after her former boyfriend was arrested in Oklahoma on a murder charge.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2lwPqTG ) police in Colorado believe that partial remains found in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday were those of Ashley Mead. She disappeared from Boulder, Colorado, this month.

Investigators in the two states say they believe other remains might have been left in the suitcase somewhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Investigators believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana.

Thirty-two-year-old Adam Densmore was being held in the Pawnee County, Oklahoma, jail on a murder warrant from Colorado. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

