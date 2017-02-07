Environmental Quality Incentives Applications MUST be received by Friday, February 17, 2017

BYERS — Colorado landowners have until Friday, February 17, 2017 to submit an application for enrollment into the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Eligible applications received after the cutoff period may be considered during a later time and will be processed throughout the fiscal year as needed. Applications are accepted at all Colorado NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers. To locate an office near you please visit www.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the CONTACT US link.

EQIP provides voluntary financial assistance for conservation systems and 2017 enrollments will focus on measures to improve water quality and quantity as well as wildlife habitat for sage grouse, lesser prairie chicken, southwestern willow fly catcher, and many more species. The Program also offers opportunities for landowners to improve soil health and air quality and to enhance the conditions of grazing and forest lands and organic Ag operations.

The NRCS office that services Arapahoe County, is located at 133 west Bijou Ave Byers, CO 80103 Applications MUST be received by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017. To find out more information about EQIP please visit www.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the PROGRAMS link or contact Sammie Molinaro at (303) 822-5257 or *protected email*