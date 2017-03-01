Mumps Outbreak

| February 28, 2017

Mumps outbreak in the Denver metro area continues

Tri-County Health Department is alerting parents that mumps continues to spread in the Denver metro area. Ask your doctor about mumps if you develop acute painful swelling around the cheek area. Mumps is contagious so stay home for 5 days after swelling begins. Measles, mumps, rubella vaccine protects against mumps. Children could be exposed in schools so check MMR vaccination records. Unvaccinated children could be kept home if mumps breaks out in their schools. Visit www.tchd.org for more information.

 

 

