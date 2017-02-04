Missed our Telephone Town Hall Meeting? Arapahoe County still wants to hear from you

| February 3, 2017

Thank you for participating in our Feb. 2 Telephone Town Hall Meeting. If you were not able to join us, we still want to hear from you. Please share your ideas about your priorities for Arapahoe County as we develop our Strategic Plan for 2017-2018 later this month.
Email askac@arapahoegov.com and we will share your suggestions with Arapahoe County Commissioners and Elected Officials. 

Thank you for participating in our Telephone Town Hall

 
