Last weekend, the Colorado Department of Revenue rolled out DRIVES, a long-awaited computer system for issuing driver’s license and ID cards. The system is functioning well. However, as with any major conversion, there are some delays as workers adjust to the new technology, and as the State handles policy questions and technical issues.

In Arapahoe County, customers can expect a wait exceeding 2 hours for driver’s licenses renewals, ID cards or motor vehicle records at the Clerk and Recorder Branch Offices in Centennial and Littleton.

We know your time is valuable. We strongly recommend that citizens use online services or visit at a later date to avoid a long wait. For example, if your license or ID card does not expire in February, renew online or delay your visit to the driver’s license office until another month.

You can skip a trip by using these online Driver/ID services:

Arapahoe County operates two limited-service driver’s license offices as a courtesy to Colorado citizens, above and beyond its mandatory duties to title and register vehicles. The statewide computer system for driver’s licenses and ID cards is wholly maintained by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

See estimated wait times at Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Branches.

Please contact the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles at 303-205-5600 with questions or concerns about driver’s licenses, IDs or motor vehicle records.