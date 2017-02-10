Regional wrestling tournaments to determine qualifiers for the Colorado State Wrestling Championships Feb. 16-18 at Pepsi Center in Denver are being held this weekend with competition slated to start tomorrow afternoon.

As far as I-70 Corridor schools are concerned, Byers is taking part in 2A Region 3 at the Bank of Colorado Events Center on the campus of Northeastern Junior College in Sterling while both Bennett and Strasburg be at 3A Region 2 at Eaton High School. Both tournaments will start at 4 p.m. Friday with the first two rounds of competition.

On Saturday, the next several rounds of competition at Eaton will start at 9 a.m. with the final round slated for 4 p.m. The second day of wrestling at Sterling will start at 9:30 a.m. with the championships scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The championship round will be immediately followed by fourth-place wrestle-backs, if necessary.

Admission for regional tournaments is $10 per session for adults and $6 for K-12 students or senior citizens 60 years or older. Wristbands for the entire tournament are available for $25 for adults or $15 for students and senior citizens.

The top four placers in each weight in each regional tournament advances to the state tournament.