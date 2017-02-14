Know Your Rights Town Hall with Aurora Reps. Dominique Jackson, Mike Weissman and Sen. Rhonda Fields
Thursday, February 16, 2017; 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Know Your Rights Town Hall with Aurora Reps. Dominique Jackson, Mike Weissman and Sen. Rhonda Fields
WHAT: State Senator Rhonda Fields and Representatives Dominique Jackson and Mike Weissman will hold a “Know Your Rights” town hall where citizens will hear from experts on various aspects of civil rights and anti-discrimination laws in Colorado. There will be a panel of speakers who will offer remarks, followed by time for participant Q&A. The panel will feature Chief Metz of Aurora PD, DA Brauchler from the 18th Judicial District, Joe Neguse from DORA, Omar Montgomery from the Aurora NAACP branch, Elise Logemann from CO Juvenile Defender Center, Scott Levin of ADL, Denise Maes of ACLU and State Representative Joe Salazar. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns with panelists.
WHO: Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora
Rep. Dominique Jackson, D-Aurora
Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora
Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton
Chief of Police Nick Metz, Aurora
District Attorney George Brauchler, 18th Judicial District
Joe Neguse, Executive Director DORA
Omar Montgomery, NAACP
Elise Logemann, CO Juvenile Defender Center
Scott Levin, ADL
Denise Maes, ACLU
WHERE: Community College of Aurora
Rotunda Room
15990 East CentreTech Parkway
Aurora, Colorado 80011
WHEN: Thursday, February 16; 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Related News
Know Your Rights Town Hall with Aurora Reps. Dominique Jackson, Mike Weissman and Sen. Rhonda Fields
Thursday, February 16, 2017; 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Know Your Rights Town Hall withRead More
Democrats Stand Up for Public Safety
Guns in Schools, Workplace, & High Capacity Magazines Wrapping up what has become an annualRead More