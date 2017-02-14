Thursday, February 16, 2017; 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Know Your Rights Town Hall with Aurora Reps. Dominique Jackson, Mike Weissman and Sen. Rhonda Fields

WHAT: State Senator Rhonda Fields and Representatives Dominique Jackson and Mike Weissman will hold a “Know Your Rights” town hall where citizens will hear from experts on various aspects of civil rights and anti-discrimination laws in Colorado. There will be a panel of speakers who will offer remarks, followed by time for participant Q&A. The panel will feature Chief Metz of Aurora PD, DA Brauchler from the 18th Judicial District, Joe Neguse from DORA, Omar Montgomery from the Aurora NAACP branch, Elise Logemann from CO Juvenile Defender Center, Scott Levin of ADL, Denise Maes of ACLU and State Representative Joe Salazar. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns with panelists.

WHO: Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora

Rep. Dominique Jackson, D-Aurora

Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora

Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton

Chief of Police Nick Metz, Aurora

District Attorney George Brauchler, 18th Judicial District

Joe Neguse, Executive Director DORA

Omar Montgomery, NAACP

Elise Logemann, CO Juvenile Defender Center

Scott Levin, ADL

Denise Maes, ACLU

WHERE: Community College of Aurora

Rotunda Room

15990 East CentreTech Parkway

Aurora, Colorado 80011

WHEN: Thursday, February 16; 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.