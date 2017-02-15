It’s Valentine’s Day — WATCH OUT for the Sweetheart Scam

| February 14, 2017

Shocking Statistics Reveal Just How Common ‘Catfishing’ Might Be…

  • With online dating comes catfishing: One study shows that 1 out of every 10 online dating profiles are fake…most of these are not just looking to catfish you.. but also hack you! 
  • A decade ago, only 11% of people knew someone who has dated online, that number has jumped to 42% in recent times. This means a lot more opportunities for catfishers to fool you…
  • Take proper precautions!!!  Click here for the full story!

 

Wishing our followers a Safe and Happy Valentine’s Day!! 

 

 

