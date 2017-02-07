Democrats Vote Against Open Records Bill

DENVER— For the third session in a row, House Democrats killed legislation that sought to bring judicial branch transparency more in-line with the executive and legislative branches of government. The bill, House Bill 1029, sponsored by Representative Polly Lawrence (R-Roxborough Park), would have held the judicial branch to the same transparency standards established by the Colorado Open Records Act as the other two government branches, while still allowing for provisions to deny access to civil or administrative investigation records, or records related to trade secrets or other confidential information.

House Bill 1029 was killed 6-3, on a party-line vote, in the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

“The legislative branch has the sole constitutional authority to create laws not the judicial branch, and I am disappointed that for a third year in a row, Democrats failed to acknowledge the inequitable transparency in this branch of government and failed to support legislation to correct it,” said Lawrence. “Certainly there are protections unique to the judicial branch, but it should absolutely be held to the same standard of accountability and transparency that taxpayers deserve in Colorado.”